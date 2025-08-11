Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

