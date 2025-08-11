James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $9,345,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 204,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE JHX opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

