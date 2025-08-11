JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.28) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 ($1.12) to GBX 92 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.72) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.59) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 182 ($2.45).

View Our Latest Research Report on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

LON:JD opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.18) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 12.39 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts forecast that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.