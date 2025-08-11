Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 920 ($12.37) to GBX 940 ($12.64) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 935.13 ($12.57) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 908.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 905.75. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 720.50 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,111.69 ($14.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55.

In other Energean news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($12.03), for a total value of £14,320,000 ($19,252,487.23). 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

