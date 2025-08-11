Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 117.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 29.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

