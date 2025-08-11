Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of ZNTL Q3 Earnings

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

