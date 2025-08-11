Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Forecast for TNDM Earnings

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

TNDM opened at $11.23 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $758.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

