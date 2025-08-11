LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 31.2%

Shares of LZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $18,585,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.