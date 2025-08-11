Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.