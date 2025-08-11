Lifesci Capital Has Negative Estimate for VRDN Q3 Earnings

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%
NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
