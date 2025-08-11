Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Loews were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 10,114.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,776,000 after buying an additional 665,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,549,000 after buying an additional 207,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loews by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 179,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Loews by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 384,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $93.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $94.62.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

