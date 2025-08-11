Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2,233.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,319,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Logitech International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 64,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Logitech International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

