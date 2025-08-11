LPL Financial LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.62.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $281.25 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $183.18 and a one year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total value of $65,511.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,140.16. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Cruickshank sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $69,044.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,540.87. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

