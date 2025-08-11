LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.19 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

