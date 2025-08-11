Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of -0.24. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

