Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Maplebear Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,336.05. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 914.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

