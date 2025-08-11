Masonglory Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 18th (NASDAQ:MSGY)

Masonglory’s (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 18th. Masonglory had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masonglory to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 19th.
Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.
