MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of MaxCyte worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MaxCyte by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MXCT stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 125.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

