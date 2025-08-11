Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Report on MESO
Mesoblast Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.