MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 280,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

