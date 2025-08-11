Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 70.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 566.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

