Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $92.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Crocs Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crocs by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Crocs by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

