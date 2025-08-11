Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $148,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 643,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $769.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $393,054.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,049.68. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.80, for a total transaction of $11,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 222,205 shares in the company, valued at $170,608,999. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,416 shares of company stock valued at $199,599,359. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

