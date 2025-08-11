National Bank Financial Forecasts Taseko Mines Q3 Earnings

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGB. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of TGB opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 98,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

