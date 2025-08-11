National Bank Financial Weighs in on SSRM Q3 Earnings

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price target (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cormark raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Silver Standard Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

