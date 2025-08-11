Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RadNet by 616.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RadNet by 77.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 23.9% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $53.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 1.43. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

