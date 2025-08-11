Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,824 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,798,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,925,000 after buying an additional 4,215,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $20,008,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 1,313,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 423,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 15.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,123,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 561,046 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

