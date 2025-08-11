Natixis Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,137,000 after buying an additional 3,982,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 162,026 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,400,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 76,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

