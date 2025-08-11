Natixis Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.69 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

