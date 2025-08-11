Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 107.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

