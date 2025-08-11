Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $693,000 in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $15,432,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.92 on Monday. Progress Software Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

