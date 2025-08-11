Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

