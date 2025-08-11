New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,663,481.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,800. This trade represents a 25.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,144 shares of company stock valued at $25,370,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.17%.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

