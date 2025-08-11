New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 19,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

