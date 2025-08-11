nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $26.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.4167.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on nLight from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

nLight Stock Up 27.7%

LASR opened at $26.15 on Friday. nLight has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.35.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLight news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $177,292.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,298.44. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,342,927 shares in the company, valued at $20,587,070.91. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,915 shares of company stock worth $3,445,301. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 3,951.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

