Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 349,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

