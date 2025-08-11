Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Here’s Why

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 349,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 24.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Insider Activity

In other Nova Leap Health news, Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.