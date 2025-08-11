Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) traded up 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 349,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average session volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of C$15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

