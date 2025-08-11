Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Novanta Trading Up 1.7%
Novanta stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $186.75.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Novanta
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.