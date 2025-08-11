Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Novanta Trading Up 1.7%

Novanta stock opened at $115.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $186.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

About Novanta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

