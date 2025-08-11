NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

