NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81,968 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

