OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OS. BNP Paribas started coverage on OneStream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

OneStream Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of OS stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. OneStream has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OneStream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,975. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $279,843.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,854 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,188.42. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,358. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

