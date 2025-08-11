Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:OSK opened at $134.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

