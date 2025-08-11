Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $7.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 447,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $3,870,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 133.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

