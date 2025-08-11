Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Macquarie raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $131,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,254.03. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $910,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 235,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

