Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 689.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

