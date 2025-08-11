Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,330,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,190,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Trading Down 10.2%

NYSE PINS opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,311.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.