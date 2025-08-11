PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,115 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after buying an additional 2,555,612 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $105,747,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,901,000 after buying an additional 660,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 572,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,036,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 455,314 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $20,021,719.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,813,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.