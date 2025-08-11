PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,610 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.