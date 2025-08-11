PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

